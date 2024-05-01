Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals Kareena Kapoor, Rekha And Rani Mukerji Were The First Choices For Heeramandi

I also thought about Mahira Khan, Imran Abbas and Fawad Khan," said Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, premiered on Wednesday (May 1). Ahead of the series' release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali hosted a special premiere in Los Angeles. During the premiere, Sanjay Leela Bhansali spoke about the project, sharing that it was originally planned as a film featuring Rekha, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji. During a conversation with Lilly Singh at the premiere, Sanjay Leela Bhansali reflected on the evolving casting choices. He said that he also considered Pakistani actors Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, and Imran Abbas for roles in the series.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "This was 18 years ago so at one point it was Rekha ji, Kareena and Rani Mukerji. Then it changed into another cast, then it changed into another cast.”

"It was a film back then. I then also thought about Mahira Khan, the Pakistani actress, and Imran Abbas and Fawad Khan were also in my mind at one point in time. But I ended up with this ensemble cast," he added.

Expressing contentment with the final cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah, Fardeen Khan and Shekhar Suman, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "I am very happy with the cast."

In an earlier interview with ARY's Shan-e-Suhoor, Imran Abbas mentioned being approached for a role in Heeramandi, which was later shelved. He also shared that Sanjay Leela Bhansali also mentioned contemplating Imran for a role in his film Guzaarish, a part eventually taken by Aditya Roy Kapur. "I did not refuse that, but it was shelved at the time," he said.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, set against the backdrop of British India, delves into the intricate dynamics of Mallikajaan's domain as she navigates challenges triggered by the return of Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), her late nemesis daughter.