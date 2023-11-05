Tabu On Being Single At 52: 'Happiness Comes From Many Things Unconnected'

Image was shared by Tabu. (Courtesy: tabutiful )

Tabu celebrated her 52nd birthday on Saturday. We must say that the actress is ageing like a fine wine. Tabu recently opened up about the idea of being single. In a conversation with HT Brunch, Tabu said, “Your happiness comes from many things unconnected with the status of your relationship. On your own, you can deal with your aloneness, but with a wrong partner, what could follow would be worse than any kind of loneliness." Tabu has always been vocal about her relationship status and her idea of marriage. As per Tabu, the relationship between a man and woman is a “complicated thing.” She added, “When we are young, we have an idea of love. Then we grow, have new experiences, get independent, and outgrow some things. I was working and wanted to see the world on my own. If I'd have given it all up, it'd have been a disservice to me and my ability. An ideal relationship is when both individuals grow just by being in each other's lives. Relationships are meant to liberate, not stifle. I know my thinking is a bit different. For instance, I have never thought of men and women as different in a relationship. Does gender matter over the individual people you are?”

Tabu, in a 2017 interview with Mumbai Mirror, had said that she is single because of her “close buddy” Ajay Devgn. She said, “Ajay and I have known each other for 25 years. He was my cousin Sameer Arya's neighbour and close buddy, a part of my growing up years and that has laid the foundation of our relationship. When I was young, Sameer and Ajay would spy on me, follow me around and threaten to beat up any boys who were caught talking to me. They were the big bullies and if I am single today, it is because of Ajay. I hope he repents and regrets what he did."

Tabu was last seen Khufiya.