Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani AKA Dayaben May Not Continue With The Show

Actress Disha Vakani, who welcomed a baby girl in November last year, made an announcement of sorts on Instagram, which might just really upset Dayaben's fans. Disha Vakani featured as the very popular Dayaben on sabka favourite sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She went on maternity leave last year, when the makers of the show said that they don't want to replace her just yet, with the hope that Disha may resume her onscreen role. However, Disha's Instagram post reveals otherwise. Sharing a photo of herself from the show, she wrote a caption in typically Daya Ben-style and said: "Everyone is telling me to come back on show especially you all peoples. I really missed the trkmoc. I likely to come on show. But circumstances doesn't favour this. Thanks for understanding and supporting me! Keep loving and watching Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah."





Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which is just days away from celebrating 10 years, recently clocked 2,500 episodes and Disha congratulated the team with an emotional caption: "Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed 2500 happy sodes. Missing all the cast peoples very much."



When news of Disha Vakani's pregnancy broke last year, sources close to the show told mid-day that the actress has been offered an extended period of maternity leave and that certain portions (to br aired later) were already being shot. Before she went on leave, the makers reportedly made the most of her availability on sets, shooting as many as five to six episodes in a day. "This ensures that she doesn't have to keep returning to the set. Makers have taken close-ups shots and will also arrange shoots at her home," a source told mid-day. Disha Vakani's baby girl was born in November last year.

The cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Dilip Joshi as Jethalal Champaklal Gada, Bhavya Gandhi as Tipendra Gada, Munmun Dutta as Babita Iyer and Shailesh Lodha in the titular role.