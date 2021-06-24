Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Ghanashyam Nayak, Being Treated For Cancer, Resumes Shoot

Ghanashyam Nayak in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. (Image courtesy: taarakmehtakaooltahchashmahnfp )

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanashyam Nayak, who plays the role of Nattu Kaka in the show, has been trending on social media since Wednesday after his recent interview about resuming shoot of the popular sitcom amid his cancer treatment surfaced on the Internet. Ghanashyam Nayak, 77, has been diagnosed with cancer and his chemotherapy sessions, which were successfully held last year, have begun again after new knots were detected in his neck during a recent test. In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Ghanashyam Nayak opened up about returning to the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after a few months and said: "My health is fine, but treatment had to be started again. Currently, I am undergoing chemotherapy sessions. It was after four months that I shot a special episode for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in Daman last week and believe me, I enjoyed a lot."

He revealed that according to the current storyline of the show, he had to shoot just a call sequence with Jethalal Champaklal Gada (played by Dilip Joshi) and for that, he went to Gujarat for a day. "For now, I am waiting for the shoot to restart in Mumbai and I am very positive," said Ghanashyam Nayak.

Ghanashyam Nayak underwent surgery after eight cancerous knots were detected in his neck last year. In the aforementioned interview, his son shared that the actor is "not facing any problem or pain" but as the family does not want to take any risk, they have started Ghanashyam Nayak's chemotherapy sessions again. "We just need to take papa to hospital once a month for the sessions. I hope the spots are gone by the time we go for his test again next month,' the actor's son told Dainik Bhaskar.

Ghanashyam Nayak has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ever since the show premiered in July 2008. The main cast of the show also includes Dilip Joshi as Jethalal Champaklal Gada, Bhavya Gandhi as Tipendra Jethalal Gada, Amit Bhatt as Champaklal Jayantilal Gada, Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta and Munmun Dutta as Babita Krishnan Iyer, among many others.