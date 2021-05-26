Actor Bhavya Gandhi Shares Pic With His 'Hero'- Father Who Died Of COVID

Bhavya Gandhi with his father Vinod Gandhi. (Image courtesy: @bhavyagandhi97)

Highlights Bhavya Gandhi posted a throwback picture of himself with his late father

In the picture, Bhavya can be seen posing with him at a function

Bhavya played the role of Tapu in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Actor Bhavya Gandhi, who is best known for his role of Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, paid a tribute to his late father Vinod Gandhi on Instagram. Bhavya's father had tested positive for COVID-19 in April and died earlier this month. On Tuesday, the actor shared a throwback picture of himself with his father on the platform. Bhavya and his dad can be seen posing together in the candid frame. The picture was presumably clicked at a function which both of them had attended. The actor called his late father, "hero" in the caption and added a red heart emoji.

Ambika Ranjankar, who plays the role of Dr Hathi's wife Komal Hathi on the show, dropped a folded hands emoji in the comment section.

Take a look at Bhavya Gandhi's post here.

Bhavya Gandhi posted the same picture on his Instagram story. The actor added the Gujarati song He Jode Rahe Jo Raj from the film Lankani Ladi Ne Ghoghanovar in his post.

Screenshot of Bhavya Gandhi's Instagram story

A week ago, Bhavya Gandhi had shared a series of notes on his Instagram handle, as he remembered his dad. In the statement, the actor shared that his father had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 9. Bhavya added that his father was on "proper medication" and under doctors' observation. " He fought COVID with all his power he stood on the battlefield till his last breath, he fought COVID like a KING..." read an excerpt from his post.

Bhavya then expressed gratitude towards actor Sonu Sood and other people who had helped him during his father's treatment. "Thank you Sonu Sood sir, Rakesh Kothari, Dharpesh Chhajed for making all the things available. Thank you to our family, extended family and my dearest friends who supported us in this hard time. Thank you for all of your blessings and prayers. I know wherever you are papa you are happy. Thank you for teaching everything papa, I love you. Until next time papa."

In the caption, he wrote, "You will always be missed papa." See his post here.

As per the reports, Bhavya's father Vinod Gandhi was undergoing his COVID-19 treatment in the Kokila Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. He was on ventilator support until he succumbed to the deadly virus. Bhavya's father died in mid-May.

Bhavya Gandhi played the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada and Daya's son Tipendra (Tapu) in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for many years. Actors Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani were cast as his parents. Bhavya left the show in 2017.