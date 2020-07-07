Remember Munmun Dutta From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Here's Why She's Trending

Munmun Dutta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mmoonstar )

Television actress Munmun Dutta, who is best-known for playing the role of Babita Iyer in television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, occupied a spot on the list of trends on Tuesday, courtesy her throwback pictures. Munmun, on Sunday, shared two adorable memories from her childhood on her Instagram profile and grabbed the attention of social media users. The actress posted two blasts from the past, featuring her singing and performing at a school function. In the first photo, a much young version of Munmun can be seen playing a harmonium while looking at the camera and in the second one, she can be seen singing at a function. Giving details about the first picture from the album, Munmun wrote: "Little me singing...Found these two pictures of my childhood. First one from one of my birthday." For the second image, she wrote: "Second one performing during a Saraswati Pujo in a local school function (not my school)."

What Munmun Dutta wrote next in her post might surprise you a little. She revealed that she had performed for Akashvani and Doordarshan as a child singer in Kolkata. "I used to perform a lot in school or local events and did few gigs as a child singer in Kolkata Akashvani and Doordarshan before I moved out of my hometown for further studies and career...Reminiscing those times," wrote the actress.

Munmun Dutta's throwback post has gone viral on social media. Take a look:

Munmun Dutta has also featured in TV show Hum Sab Baraati. She has also worked in films such as Holiday and Mumbai Xpress.