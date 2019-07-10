Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Munmun Dutta Abandoned Kilimanjaro Climb After She 'Almost Fainted'

Munmun Dutta shared pics of her expedition on Instagram (courtesy mmoonstar)

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta wrote a lengthy Instagram note, sharing her experience of her expedition on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania a few days ago, which began trending only recently. Munmun Dutta wrote in her post that she was one of the "strongest" members of the trek team but little had she guessed she'll experience "severe claustrophobia" on her journey. "With deep regrets I have to declare here that I had to end my climb of Mount Kilimanjaro after the Day 2 climb due to severe claustrophobia two nights in a row." Elaborating on her post, she added: "I was one of the strongest person in the group - physically and mentally both. And I knew I would reach the peak sooner than expected."

Munmun Dutta revealed that one her second day on the mountain, she was in critical condition, which made her change her mind and descend to the base camp: "The stark darkness on the mountain gave me severe claustrophobia and I had my heart palpitating so fast that I almost fainted last night outside my tent. And that's when I decided to pull out of the expedition because I was dreading the darkness every day during sunset."

The TV actress also thanked the trek organisers for escorting her for an hour in the severe cold on her way back: "Couldn't thank the team of Kiliwarriors enough for saving me from this near death experience of mine. The porters , the guides everyone helped me pack my bags, walk with me 1 hour in total darkness in 5 degrees cold to take me to a place where the car could come and pick me up and bring me down the mountain."

In the following days, Munmun Dutta also updated her Kilimanjaro album with more posts on Instagram.

Munmun Dutta is best known for playing the role of Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She has also featured in TV show Hum Sab Baraati .

