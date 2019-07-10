Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Munmun Dutta Abandoned Kilimanjaro Climb After She 'Almost Fainted'

Highlights
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta wrote a lengthy Instagram note, sharing her experience of her expedition on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania a few days ago, which began trending only recently. Munmun Dutta wrote in her post that she was one of the "strongest" members of the trek team but little had she guessed she'll experience "severe claustrophobia" on her journey. "With deep regrets I have to declare here that I had to end my climb of Mount Kilimanjaro after the Day 2 climb due to severe claustrophobia two nights in a row." Elaborating on her post, she added: "I was one of the strongest person in the group - physically and mentally both. And I knew I would reach the peak sooner than expected."
Munmun Dutta revealed that one her second day on the mountain, she was in critical condition, which made her change her mind and descend to the base camp: "The stark darkness on the mountain gave me severe claustrophobia and I had my heart palpitating so fast that I almost fainted last night outside my tent. And that's when I decided to pull out of the expedition because I was dreading the darkness every day during sunset."
The TV actress also thanked the trek organisers for escorting her for an hour in the severe cold on her way back: "Couldn't thank the team of Kiliwarriors enough for saving me from this near death experience of mine. The porters , the guides everyone helped me pack my bags, walk with me 1 hour in total darkness in 5 degrees cold to take me to a place where the car could come and pick me up and bring me down the mountain."
This was DAY 1 of the climb. . . . With deep regrets I have to declare here that I had to end my climb of Mount Kilimanjaro after the day 2 climb due to severe Claustrophobia 2 nights in a row. . . I was one of the strongest person in the group - physically and mentally both. And I knew I would reach the peak sooner than expected. . . But you can never be prepared for everything . And in my case it is my severe case of Claustrophobia which I didn't count before the climb. But the mountain taught me. . . The stark darkness on the mountain gave me severe claustrophobia and I had my heart palpitating so fast that I almost fainted last night outside my tent. . And that's when I decided to pull out of the expedition because I was dreading the darkness every day during sunset . . . Couldn't thank the team of @kiliwarriors enough for saving me from this near death experience of mine. The porters , the guides everyone helped me pack my bags, walk with me 1 hour in total darkness in 5 degrees cold to take me to a place where the car could come and pick me up and bring me down the mountain. . . This experience has taught me so much and I feel different as a person today. . . I am thankful and proud of myself for scaling 12,000 feet above sea level without any difficulties. . . I will put my pictures from the #expedition in the next few days and share my experience with you. . . Some day when I am ready and fully prepared to deal with my claustrophobia, I will come back to KILIMANJARO and not without with the team of @kiliwarriors . . #Tanzania #Kilimanjaro #travel #expedition #whyihike
In the following days, Munmun Dutta also updated her Kilimanjaro album with more posts on Instagram.
Post DAY 2 Climb .. . . Excited and elated to have reached the 2nd camp and we had a clear view of the peak of Kilimanjaro. It looked so close yet so far away.. . . This was also the night that I had to be brought down from the mountain due to a severe claustrophobic and panic attack in the pitch darkness.. . . P.S - The first picture has to be my favourite from the trip . . #kiliwarriors #kilimanjaro #mountkilimanjaro #tanzania #travel #eastafrica #africa #mountaineering #summit #expedition #whyihike
Post the successful climb of Day 1 . . . Happy to have reached the camp first, along with Will and Jennifer, before the rest of the group could arrive . . . Seen here with my excited, sweaty face and my mountain hair . . . Also this was before the first dreaded night . . . #tanzania #travel #kilimanjaro #mountkilimanjaro #expedition #summit #africa #hakunamatata #karibo #whyihike
Munmun Dutta is best known for playing the role of Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She has also featured in TV show Hum Sab Baraati .
