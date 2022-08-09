Taapsee Pannu To Paparazzi During Argument: "Actors Are Always At Fault"

Taapsee Pannu pictured in Mumbai.

Taapsee Pannu, who was busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Dobaaraa, was photographed in Mumbai on Monday. When Taapsee Pannu was arriving at the venue, the paparazzi asked the actress to pose for her and questioned why she was late. The actress explained that she reported to the venue at the time that was allotted to her and asked the paparazzi to speak to her respectfully. "Mujhe jo bola gaya main kar rahi hoon, aap mere pe kyu chilla rahe ho (I am doing whatever I have been asked to do, why are you yelling at me)?" When the paparazzi told the actress they had been waiting for her, she told a paparazzo, "Please talk to me in a respectful manner, I am just doing my work. I have arrived on time at every place I have been asked to. You will talk to me respectfully, I will also talk to you respectfully."

She added, "The camera is on me, so only my side can be seen. If it's on you for once then you would have realised how are you talking to me. Aap hi hamesha sahi hote ho, actor hi hamesha galat hota hai (You are always right, and actors are always at fault)."

Taapsee Pannu has starred in films like Game Over, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal. The actress is best-known for her performances in critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Soorma, Mulk and Manmarziyaan and Thappad. She was last seen in Shabaash Mithu, based on the life of Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj.

In the recent years, the actress was seen in Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba, starring Vikrant Massey and Rashmi Rocket, in which she played the role of an athlete. She was also seen in Looop Lapeta with Tahir Raj Bhasin. It is a Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German hit Run Lola Run. She will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.