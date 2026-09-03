"Creative Bankruptcy": Taapsee Pannu On Rejecting Action Films

Taapsee Pannu has delivered multiple hits with some brilliant roles. From portraying women caught in difficult situations and fighting battles on screen to headlining thrillers and dramas such as Pink, Haseen Dillruba, Thappad, and Assi, Taapsee has carved a distinct space for herself.

She now appears to be ready for change. She would love nothing more than to be offered a fun, light-hearted rom-com. She wants filmmakers to look beyond the kind of roles they have come to associate with her. “Please tell people, have mercy, give me something light. I would love to see you in a rom-com,” she told Hindustan Times, laughing, before adding, “I would love to do it too.”

“There's a certain kind of creative imagination that our industry is not that good with,” she said. According to her, once an actor finds success in a particular genre, the industry often becomes comfortable with casting them in the same space. “When we see a certain actor is good with a certain kind of roles, genres and worlds, we just want to play safe and keep casting that actor in the same world,” she added.

It is for this reason that she has turned down several investigative dramas and action films, unwilling to keep returning to the same kind of roles. “I can't begin to tell you the number of films I have turned down — investigation films that I have turned down, like a lot. Action films that I turned down after Naam Shabana and Baby until now,” she added.

“Because it just felt like there's a creative bankruptcy where you can't imagine a person — if you're calling someone a good actor, not me, if anybody, a good actor — then please put the faith in that person to be able to perform.”

Taapsee feels an actor's filmography often says more about the roles they are offered than what they are actually capable of doing. “Just because I don't come across as a fragile human being in my films or in my real life, nobody can imagine me in a love story because you're supposed to be a certain very fragile, vulnerable-looking, feeling [person]. I don't know what,” she adds.

Taapsee is known for doing films, including Saand Ki Aankh, Badla, Mulk, Husband Material, and Mr Perfect, among others