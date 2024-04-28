Taapsee Pannu On Her Bollywood Journey: 'My Success Is Not A Fluke'

Taapsee Pannu shared this image. (courtesy: taapseepannus)

Actor Taapsee Pannu had a great start to the year on the professional and personal front. The actress, who got married last month, was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and is all set to feature in Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba. During a chat with Hindustan Times, Taapsee talked about in details about her Bollywood journey. The actor said, “I'm at a position where I feel I've done quite a bit, I worked really hard and did everything by my own merit, so my success is not a fluke. I consistently pushed myself, so it's a very happy and satisfied place.”

She however added, “I need to sit back, enjoy the time, relax and rejuvenate, and then come back with something that's going to challenge me further. That's because I've been in that momentum of just pushing myself every single day. And when you suddenly put that stop to me, it is very difficult to come to terms with it.”

A few weeks back, the actress attended Anand Pandit's daughter's reception in Mumbai. Dressed in a stunning red saree, she covered her chooras (red bangles) with a matching cloth.

Taapsee Pannu recently revealed why she and Mathias Boe chose to remain tight-lipped about their nuptials and refrained from sharing any official updates or images on social media platforms. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee Pannu spoke about her wedding for the first time and opened up about her decision to keep the details of her marriage under wraps. She said, “I'm not sure if I want to open my personal life to the kind of scrutiny that happens. I've signed up for this, not my partner or the people who were at the wedding. That's why I've kept it to myself."