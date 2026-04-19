T-Series Founder Gulshan Kumar's Brother Darshan Kumar Dies At 70 In Delhi

Darshan Kumar, the younger brother of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, died on April 18 in Delhi. He was 70. His death has left the music industry mourning, with several artists and well-wishers paying heartfelt tributes on social media.

Singer Mika Singh was among the first to react to the news. Taking to his Instagram handle, he expressed his grief and remembered Darshan Kumar's contribution to the industry.

He wrote, "Just heard the heartbreaking news that Darshan Kumar ji, the owner of T-Series, has left us with his beautiful memories. He was truly a great man and always so helpful. He launched and supported so many singers and gave opportunities to countless talents. May Mata Rani bless his soul and give him eternal peace. Rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Soon after Mika shared the post, several fans and members of the music community joined in to offer their condolences in the comments section. One user wrote, "Heartfelt condolences. He really helped a lot of artists. Rab Rakha." Another commented, "May his soul rest in peace Om Shanti."

Darshan Kumar played an important role in the growth of T-Series, the music label established by his brother Gulshan Kumar in 1983. Over the years, the company grew into one of India's biggest music giants and also expanded into film production.

While T-Series is now led by chairman Bhushan Kumar along with Krishan Kumar, Darshan Kumar held a senior position in the company in earlier years. Despite his significant contribution, he preferred to stay away from the limelight and maintained a low public profile.

His death marks the end of an era for the T-Series family, and he is remembered for his support to artists and his role in shaping the music industry.

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