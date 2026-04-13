Pakistani Channel Slapped With Notice For Airing Asha Bhosle Death News

A tribute to a music legend has sparked a regulatory row in Pakistan, after the country's media watchdog pulled up a leading news channel for airing Indian content while reporting on the death of Asha Bhosle.

According to PTI, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued a show-cause notice to Geo News, questioning its decision to include Indian songs and film visuals during coverage of Asha Bhosle's death.

The move is significant as a ban on Indian content has been in force in Pakistan since 2018.

According to the regulator, the broadcast amounts to a "wilful defiance" of the Supreme Court of Pakistan's ruling that prohibits the airing of Indian material.

PEMRA cited violations under Rule 15(1) of the PEMRA Rules, 2009, Regulation 18 1 (g) of the PEMRA (Television Broadcast Station Operations) Regulations 2012, as well as multiple clauses of the Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct 2015.

The authority has asked the CEO of M/s Independent Media Corporation, which owns Geo News, to appear before it on April 27. The channel has also been directed to submit a written response within 14 days, explaining why action should not be taken.

PEMRA has warned that penalties could include fines, suspension, or even revocation of the channel's licence under provisions of the PEMRA Ordinance, 2002, as amended in 2023.

Geo News Managing Director Reacts

Responding to the notice, Geo News Managing Director Azhar Abbas defended the editorial choice, saying that revisiting an artist's work is an integral part of reporting on their life.

"It has always been customary to revisit and celebrate the work of iconic artists when reporting on them. In fact, for an artist of Asha Bhosle's stature, we should have shared even more of her timeless and memorable songs than we did. Yet, Pakistan's electronic media regulator, PEMRA, has chosen to restrict this," Abbas wrote on X.

He further underlined the idea of art as a shared cultural space, adding, "Art, like knowledge, is a shared heritage of humanity, and it should not be confined by borders."

Pointing to Bhosle's artistic ties with Pakistan, Abbas noted, "Asha Bhosle herself admired Pakistan's legendary singer Noor Jahan, whom she fondly called her 'elder sister.' She collaborated with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and brought to life the poetry of great Urdu poets like Nasir Kazmi."

He also stressed the role of art in difficult times. "In times of war and conflict, art and artists should not become casualties. Intellectuals, musicians, and creators are often the very voices that stand against hatred and division, and the ones who bring people closer together," he said.

PEMRA has issued a show-cause notice to Geo News for airing content related to the legendary subcontinent singer Asha Bhosle.

It has always been customary to revisit and celebrate the work of iconic artists when reporting on them. In fact, for an artist of Asha Bhosle's stature,… pic.twitter.com/AuhFPyGZCL — Azhar Abbas (@AzharAbbas3) April 13, 2026

The action by PEMRA has also drawn criticism from political quarters. According to PTI, Pakistan People's Party Senator Sherry Rehman questioned the regulator's approach, stating, "Please, let's not lose all perspective here, PEMRA and start policing cultural transitions."

State Honours And Final Farewell At Shivaji Park

Asha Bhosle died on April 12 due to multi-organ failure. She was 92.

The singer was cremated with full state honours on Monday at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai.

Her last rites were performed by her son, Anand Bhosle. The ceremony was attended by a large gathering of mourners, including prominent names from the film and music industry such as Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Padmini Kolhapure, and Jackie Shroff.

About Asha Bhosle

Born to Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age. She made her debut in 1943 with the Marathi film song Chala Chala Nav Bala from Majha Bal.

From the energetic Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and Dum Maro Dum to the soulful Dil Cheez Kya Hai and the evergreen Chura Liya Hai Tumne, her versatility knew no bounds.

She was also a recipient of two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

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