Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Teaser: Chiranjeevi As One-Man Army. Forget Blinking For 1-And-A-Half Minutes

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Teaser: Chiranjeevi in a still (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Big B has a cameo in 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' Tamannaah Bhatia, Kichcha Sudeep also star in the film 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' is produced by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan

The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser is here folks and so is Chiranjeevi as the titular character. The 63-year-old superstar as freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, will indeed give you goosebumps while it's guaranteed that you won't be able to take your eyes off the screen. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is based on the life of revolutionary Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who was the first rebellious force against British Raj and is set years before the Indian Rebellion of 1857. Chiranjeevi features as a one-man army in the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser, which refers to the character as long-forgotten in the pages of history.

The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser has intense Baahubali vibes and is filled with intriguing glimpses of Amitabh Bachchan, Tamannaah, Kichcha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu and Niharika. Amitabh Bachchan features in a significant role as Narasimha Reddy's guru Gosaayi Venkanna while Tamannaah's character is titled Lakshmi.

The trailer begins with references to revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Mangal Pandey and Rani Laxmi Bai before introducing Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. "Woh sher hain... who unka hausla hai...," says the narrator as Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy features in intense sword fights against the British. Pages from the life of "the first rebel" Narasimha Reddy have been made alive in the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser, which is a montage of stunning war sequences that will make you forget blinking.

Watch Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser here:

Produced by Chiranjeevi's son actor Ram Charan and directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy releases on October 2. The Hindi version of the film is being distributed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

