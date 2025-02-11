Internet Is Smitten By Ibrahim Ali Khan's New Pics: "Giving Young Saif Vibes"

Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his acting debut in Nadaaniyan. The Netflix project features Khushi Kapoor as the female lead. While fans eagerly await the release, Ibrahim is keeping us hooked with his Instagram posts.

On Tuesday, Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a series of photos that sent the Internet into a frenzy. In the images, Ibrahim looks stylish in a pastel shacket and pants set, paired with a yellow T-shirt. And of course, his Dior cap added the perfect touch. He kept the caption simple with a yellow emoji.

The Internet can not get enough of Ibrahim Ali Khan's latest photos. A person wrote, "Koi itna smart kaise ho sakta hai? [How can someone look so smart?]”

This fan, spoke on everyone's behalf, when he said, "It's giving young Saif, and I'm all for it."

A user said, "Looking good.”

"Can't wait to see the film," echoed a few.

We think, it is safe to say that Ibrahim's style has left everyone talking.

In Nadaaniyan, Ibrahim Ali Khan will be seen as Arjun. A few days ago, the makers dropped the first single from the project.

Titled Ishq Mein, the track beautifully showcases the on-point chemistry between Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

Sung by Sachet Tandon and Asees Kaur, Ishq Mein is composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The makers shared a snippet from the music video on Instagram. The side note read, "Hum phassne wale hai, inke ishq mein! Introducing Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, in this love story for a new generation. Nadaaniyan is coming soon, only on Netflix."

Directed by Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan follows the story of a free-spirited girl from South Delhi and a middle-class boy from Noida.

The project has been bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. In an official statement, the production house said, "Love has always been at the heart of our storytelling, and with Nadaaniyan, we are celebrating it in its purest, most youthful form. This film introduces a fresh, dynamic pairing with Ibrahim and Khushi, while also marking the exciting debut of Ibrahim."