'Sweat It Out' Like Shraddha Kapoor. Video Inside

Shraddha Kapoor's latest social media upload is all about Tuesday motivation. It is not a quote or a thought. The actress has shared a video from her “Tuesday workout” on Koo app. From yoga asanas to core-strengthening exercises, Shraddha performs them with utmost dedication. Can't miss the last one in which Shraddha is doing the backbend crawling. The actress is dressed in a black T-shirt and metallic orange yoga pants for the day at the gym. Caption? Shraddha just went with a couple of hashtags and allowed her hard work to do all the talking. “Tuesday Workout,” “Workout” and “Sweat it out”.

And, fans made a bee-line to the comment section to share their take on the Shraddha Kapoor's Tuesday workout.

“That horror ring exercise is lit,” wrote a user.

Another person said, “Exceptional.”

Here is a picture from Shraddha Kapoor's terrace workout session. Just look at that glow on her face.

Fitness comes first for Shraddha Kapoor and her Instagram highlights are a testament to this. We see her performing an indoor workout session with her fitness coach Maheek Nair. Along with the video, the actress wrote, “Thank you for being so amazing, Maheek Nair.”

Shraddha Kapoor believes in the power of yoga too. Sharing her experience with Yoga, the actress said, “Started yoga with Nishta Bijlani on the 25th of June and it has been a magical and life-changing journey. We have been practising kriyas (internal cleansing techniques), asanas (hatha yoga), restorative yoga (rested with props), pranayama and guided relaxation/shavasana.”

Shraddha Kapoor will share the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next. She is also a part of Chaalbaaz In London.