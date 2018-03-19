Swara Bhasker Went To A Veere Di Wedding IRL. See Pic Of Her Dancing

Swara Bhasker is currently busy with 'veere di wedding' - no, we are not talking about her upcoming film but the real-life wedding of her brother Ishaan Bhasker. The 29-year-old actress gave us major shaadi feels as she shared glimpses of the wedding on Instagram. The "dulhey ki behen" danced at the baraat and stole the spotlight in an elegant embroidered lehenga choli, the details of which Swara shared in the caption: "At my #realveereydiwedding in a custom made outfit designed and styled by Rupa Chourasia; hand embroidery #MdShamshadAlam team; tailoring #NaushadSheikh ; earrings & necklace @aracelijewellers HMU: @saracapela #teamworkmakesthedreamwork #dulheykibehen (sic)."
Swara also shared an Instagram-worthy photo of the groom with this caption: "My brother becomes a groom... and we all grow up!" The groom had the time to capture an interesting moment featuring Swara and the bride from the wedding. This is what he wrote: "Some intense nand-bhabhi discussion."
From the videos and photos shared by Swara Bhasker's brother on Instagram, it appears that both ladki wale and ladke wale had a blast. Swara also indeed enjoyed her 'real veere di wedding', which was held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Swara Bhasker's Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1.