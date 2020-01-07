Swara Bhasker Slams Dream Girl Director Raaj Shaandilyaa For 'Sasti Cheez' Comment

Swara Bhasker calls out filmmaker for offensive post (courtesy reallyswara)

Actress Swara Bhasker, who describes herself in her Twitter bio as "Twitter warrior, troll destroyer, right-wing baiter, liberal hysteric", called out filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa - the director of Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl - for referring to her in offensive terms in a social media post. Sharing a screenshot of the post, Swara tweeted: "Agli baar role offer karne aur apke filmo ki trailer share karne ke request wale messages bhejne ke pehle aap bhi 'sasti harkaton' ke baare mein thoda soch lena (Next time, before offering a role and asking me to share trailers of your film, please think about 'cheap behaviour' once). Good luck!"

Raaj Shaandilyaa responded to Swara within hours, with an apology of sorts in a tweet, which roughly translates as: "If you found any of my comments inappropriate, my wholehearted apology but I have a request to make. You should also think before you speak anything about anyone, whether it's about the country, the people or a particular person. And as far as I am concerned, I will definitely offer you a role next time as I have no objections to you being an actor."

Stressing on the "if" bit of Raaj Shaandilyaa's tweet and referring to his "sasti cheez" comment, Swara Bhasker said: "Aise acchi baton par ek normal, shalin insaan ko apatti hi hogi (Any normal person would object to such 'good' words)."

Swara Bhasker, who often trends for her tweets and her burning responses to trolls, acknowledges her eventful social media life in this typically honest and hilarious tweet, which is pinned at the top of her Twitter wall:

Basically, if I'm not involved in a #twittercontroversy once a week, assume I'm dead!!! #realisation — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 14, 2019

Swara Bhasker, known for her work in films like Anaarkali Of Aarah, Nil Battey Sannata, Veere Di Wedding and the Tanu Weds Manu series, will next be seen in the upcoming Sheer Qorma.