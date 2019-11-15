Swara Bhasker's ROFL 'Gaali Dena Buri Baat' Tweet (With Savage Note To Trolls)

Swara Bhasker's tweet came with this throwback pic (Courtesy: ReallySwara)

Swara Bhasker has had the last word in the controversy over joking about a child artiste who called her 'aunty.' Pilloried on social media after referring to said child artiste in less than seemly terms, the 31-year-old actress took a sly dig at the backlash she has received in the last few days with a Children's Day post on her 'bachpan ki sabsey badi learning.' It is this: "Ma kehti thi gaali dena buri baat hai. Ab samajh mein aaya (Mother taught me that swearing is bad, I understand that now). Love and respect to all kids out there. May you grow up and not become zaroorat se zyada ch**** adults. I meant "chatur" - aapne kya socha?" Lest trolls take her literally at her word - the word being 'ch****' - Swara added a PS: "Dear trolls, yeh bhi joke tha." See Swara Bhasker's tweet here:

Bachpan ki sabsey badi learning. Ma kehti thin gali dena buri baat! Ab samajh mein aaya! Love & respect 2 all the kids out there! :) May u grow up & not become zaroorat se zyada ch**** adults. I meant "chatur" Aapne kya socha? :)

PS: Dear Trolls, yeh bhi joke tha! #ChildrensDaypic.twitter.com/WDVttGHtSh — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 14, 2019

The Internet exploded with righteous indignation last week after Swara Bhasker appeared on comedy chat show 'Son Of Abish' where she related how outraged she was when a four-year-old co-star called her 'aunty' while filming an advertisement. Twitter was twice as outraged as she, not because the child artiste had aunty-ed Swara but because she used cuss words to refer to her young co-star.

Speaking to news agency IANS later, Swara Bhasker noted that she was on a comedy show and her words, though 'ill-advised,' were meant as a joke. "I was on a comedy show, narrating a funny incident about my first experience shooting in Mumbai. In that partly exaggerated and satirical narration, where I was using a comedic, adult and self-deprecating tone, I used certain swear words," Swara told IANS, The whole controversy was clearly targeted and constructed. I'm not trying to justify swearing. Those were undoubtedly an ill-advised choice of words, but they were not seriously used. It was said jokingly and self-deprecatingly. Comics do it all the time without anyone blinking an eyelid."

"I have never abused children nor any co-actor and I have always treated children with the care, affection and the responsible conduct they deserve. I actually like children. The quip that 'children are evil' was obviously a joke," Swara Bhasker told IANS.

The past, somewhat fraught, week is fairly standard for the outspoken Swara Bhasker, who describes herself in her Twitter bio as "Twitter warrior, troll destroyer, right-wing baiter, liberal hysteric." She acknowledges her eventful social media life in this typically honest and hilarious tweet:

Basically, if I'm not involved in a #twittercontroversy once a week, assume I'm dead!!! #realisation — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 14, 2019

Swara Bhasker, known for her work in films like Anaarkali Of Aarah, Nil Battey Sannata, Veere Di Wedding and the Tanu Weds Manu series, will next be seen in the upcoming Sheer Qorma.

