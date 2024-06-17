Swara Bhasker On Losing Film Roles: 'I'm Tagged As A Controversial Actor'

Swara Bhasker shared this image. (Image courtesy: reallyswara )

Swara Bhasker, who has starred in critically acclaimed films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa and Anarkali of Aarah among others, recently revealed that her outspoken nature and strong opinions on politics and society have cost her work and film opportunities. Speaking to Connect Cine recently, she said, “I am tagged as a controversial actor. Directors, producers, and distributors start speaking ill of you. Aapki ek image ban jati hai (an image is formed). It's not that it doesn't worry me but I have managed to stay afloat but the thing that really hurts me is that I didn't have my fill of the thing I love the most — acting.”

She continued, “You can say, ‘I can take a bullet in a war' but when you take a bullet it does hurt. So my opinions have had consequences. Before my daughter Raabiyaa was born, acting was my biggest passion and my greatest love. I loved acting and practice. I wanted to do so many roles and acting assignments. I didn't get as many chances as I wanted. There is a cost to not getting so many acting projects, including financial and emotional. There is a reputational anxiety.”

Swara and her husband Fahad welcomed their baby daughter last year. New mom Swara Bhasker shared the news. She treated her fans to images of a baby girl and herself along with her husband Fahad and wrote, "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered a mystic truth. Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It's a whole new world."

Swara Bhasker is the star of films like Aanand L Rai's Tanu Weds Manu series, Nil Battey Sannata, Veere Di Wedding, Sheer Qorma, Raanjhanaa and Anaarkali Of Aara among others. She has also been featured in several web series including It's Not That Simple, Rasbhari, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag and Flesh to name a few.