Inside New Parents Swara Bhasker And Fahad Ahmed's Chhathi Puja With Daughter And Fam

New Parents Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmed held a chhathi puja on the sixth day of the birth of their daughter Raabiyaa. The couple and their newborn were joined in by their family members to celebrate the happy occasion. On Saturday, the Veere Di Wedding actor shared a bunch of photographs from the event. In one of the candid photo shared, Fahad was seen holding little Raabiyaa in his hands. The caption read in Hindi, “Raabiyaa Rama Ahmed's chhathi.” The next photo had Swara, Fahad and Raabiyaa along with their family members. Swara captioned the image, “Raabiyaa's tribe.”

The couple welcomed a baby girl a few days ago and have named her Raabiya. The news was shared by none other than new mom Swara Bhasker. She treated her fans on Monday to images of a baby girl and herself along with her husband Fahad and wrote, "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered a mystic truth. Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It's a whole new world."

The Raanjhanaa star's latest Instagram post received big love from actress Tillotama Shome and producer Guneet Monga. Tillotama Shome wrote, "Ohhhh sweetheart!!! Many many congratulations," while Guneet Monga gushed, "Congratulations both of you."

The couple announced the news of their pregnancy in June. In an album shared on Instagram, Swara Bhasker can be seen with a baby bump as she poses with her husband Fahad Ahmad by her side. The caption on their post read, "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless ) as we step into a whole new world." They added the hashtags #comingsoon, #Family #Newarrival, #gratitude and #octoberbaby to their post.

Swara Bhasker is the star of films like Aanand L Rai's Tanu Weds Manu series, Nil Battey Sannata, Veere Di Wedding,Sheer Qorma, Raanjhanaa and Anaarkali Of Aara among others. She has also been featured in several web series including It's Not That Simple, Rasbhari, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag and Flesh to name a few.