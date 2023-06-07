To Mom-To-Be Swara Bhasker, With Love From BFF Sonam Kapoor And Others

Swara Bhasker with husband Fahad Ahmad. (courtesy: reallyswara)

Swara Bhasker is beaming with joy and love as she is expecting her first child with husband Fahad Ahmad. The actress, on Tuesday, announced the news with mushy photos of herself and Fahad caressing her baby bump. In no time, her friends and colleagues from Bollywood swamped the comments section with congratulatory wishes. From “masi” Sonam Kapoor to Richa Chadha, heartwarming wishes arrived for the parents-to-be from every corner. “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world! #comingsoon #Family #newarrival #gratitude #octoberbaby,” read Swara's caption that sent the internet into a tizzy yesterday. Take a look

Resharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Sonam Kapoor extended her warm wishes to her Veere Di Wedding co-star with these words: “Congratulations Swara, I'm so so happy for you both.” Swara Bhasker replied to it with an equally adorable note: “Thank you, Sonam masi.”

Screenshot of Swara Bhasker's Instagram story

In the comments section of Swara Bhasker's post, new mom Gauahar Khan commented: “Many congratulations (red heart icon) all blessings and love.” Richa Chadha sent “badhaai, badhaai, badhaai” with lots of heart emojis. Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga wrote: “So much to celebrate! Love, love, love!! And god bless you both and the little one. Congratulations.” “OMG! The best news this year. So thrilled for you both,” wrote Shruti Seth while Sayani Gupta commented: “Yus yus yus…so much love lovers! Stay blessed!” Maanvi Gagroo, who also featured in Four More Shots Please!, wished the actress like this: “Congratulations you two.”

Casting director Shanoo Sharma was amused, “Bhai saab! Matlab ki!!!! Blessed!!!!” whereas Pooja Chopra was all hearts for the couple: “This is awesome…Congratulations you guys.” A comment by actress Parvathy Thiruvothu read: “Mubarak (emotional face and red heart icons).”

Swara Bhaker's Jahaan Chaar Yaar co-star Shikha Talsania dropped a black heart emoji and singer Harshdeep Kaur commented “Congratulations.” The mom-to-be's Veere Di Wedding co-star Sumeet Vyas wrote "Congratulations” and a happy Tillotama Shome commented: "Ohhhh sweetheart! Congratulations."

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad got married in February this year. She was last seen in the 2022 film Mimamsa.