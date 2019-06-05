Swara Bhasker Is Giving Us Major Vacation Goals. See Pics

Swara Bahsker shared this image. (Image courtesy: reallyswara)

Swara Bhasker managed to scoop some time off her busy schedule and is currently holidaying in Russia. The Veere Di Wedding actress has been actively sharing pictures from her fun-filled vacation on Instagram. The 31-year-old actress shared multiple envy-inducing pictures on her social media account. During her stay in Russia, Swara kept he style simple and casual. On Wednesday night, Swara shared a selfie of herself and she captioned it; Blue bleary but so elated." Swara visited the Art Noveau in St Petersburg and shared pictures from her escapade.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Swara Bhasker here:

Swara shared more pictures from her Russia diaries and she captioned it: "Most precious discovery this trip have been - lilacs. Where were you my whole life lilacs." Take a look at the post here:

Swara even shared a picture from the Revolution Square Metro station on her Instagram profile. Check out the picture here:

Swara Bhasker is best-known for her performances in film such as the Tanu Weds Manu series, Nil Battey Sannata, Raanjhanaa and Anaarkali of Aarah among others. She has also featured in several web-series including It's Not That Simple, Rasbhari and Flesh.

Swara Bhasker stepped into the Indian film industry with the 2009 film Madholal Keep Walking. However, her breakthrough film was Aanand L Rai's Tanu Weds Manu, in which she played the role of Kangana Ranaut's friend Payal.