Sussanne Khan's Birthday Wish For Hrithik's Father Rakesh Roshan

Sussanne Khan with sons and Rakesh Roshan. (Courtesy: Sussanne Khan)

Sussanne Khan wished ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan on his 74th birthday on Wednesday. Sussanne shared a picture with Rakesh Roshan and sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan from what seems to appear a birthday party on her Instagram feed. In the picture, all of them are smiles for the camera. A plate full of cup cakes can be seen in the frame. Sussanne wrote in the caption, "Happy happiest birthday dear papa... god bless you with a wonderful year ahead.

Rakesh Roshan also shared an inside video from his birthday celebrations. He shared a video in which his close friends Jeetendra, Prem Chopra can be seen. Rakesh's close friends arranged a cake cutting ceremony for him. In the video, we can see all his friends singing birthday songs for him. "50yrs friendship (very rare) thankyou Jeetu & friends for bringing in my birthday. Gratitude," Rakesh wrote in the caption. Reacting to the post, Anupam Kher commented, "Happy birthday ji. Love c and prayers always." Tusshar Kapoor wrote, "Belated happy birthday guddu uncle."

Take a look at Rakesh's post here:

Sussanne Khan was previously married to superstar Hrithik Roshan. The couple has two children together, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, whom they have been co-parenting since their divorce in 2014. Sussanne comments on Hrithik Roshan's social media posts as well as on his girlfriend Saba Azad's posts. Sussanne is currently dating Arslan Goni.

Rakesh Roshan is known for movies like Paraya Dhan, Ek Kunwari Ek Kunwara, Zakhmee, Dil Aur Deewaar, Pyaara Dushman, Khoobsurat, to name a few. Rakesh Roshan has also directed movies like Karan Arjun, Koyla,Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya.