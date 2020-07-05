Sussanne Khan's Birthday Wish For Brother Zayed Is Winning The Internet

Sussanne Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: suzkr)

Happy birthday, Zayed Khan! As the actor turned a year older on Sunday, his sister Sussanne Khan wished him in a really special way on social media. Sussanne and Zayed are the children of actor Sanjay Khan. To wish her brother, also her "favourite human," Sussanne picked three photographs of themselves and aesthetically arranged then in a picture collage. In the pictures, the brother-sister duo can be seen twinning in matching outfits. Along with the photograph, she shared a sweet note for Zayed Khan. She wrote: "Happy birthday my Zai...you are truly my favourite human... We celebrate you every day! #twinningforlife." Check out Sussanne Khan's post here:

Zayed Khan is known for his performances in films such as Main Hoon Na (2004), Shabd (2005), Dus (2005), Yuvvraaj (2008), Blue (2009) and Anjaana Anjaani (2010). He was last seen in the 2015 film Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene, in which he co-starred with Rannvijay Singh and Tena Desae.

A couple of days ago, Sussanne Khan trended big time on social media for her vacation picture. She posted a stunning photo of herself from her vacation diaries and captioned it like this: "Once upon a time, when summer felt like this... #flashbackjune #boraboratan." Take a look:

Earlier, when India went into lockdown in the last week of March, Sussanne Khan moved in with Hrithik Roshan on a temporary basis so they could co-parent Hridhaan and Hrehaan together during the lockdown. The Jodha Akbar actor and Sussanne Khan divorced in the year 2013.