Sussanne Khan Wished Rumoured Boyfriend Arslan Goni Like This On His Birthday. His Reply

Actor Arslan Goni received a special birthday wish from rumoured girlfriend and interior designer Sussanne Khan. On her Instagram profile, on Sunday, Sussanne shared a happy picture with the birthday boy and she wrote in her note: "Happy, happy, happiest Birthday... I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve... With the brightest of smiles and with all the purest love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across." She signed off the note with these words: "Shine brightest limitless." She added the hashtag #19thofdecember2021 to her post. In the comments section, Arslan Goni wrote: "Love you."

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles. On Sussanne's birthday in October, Arslan wished her and wrote in his caption: "Happy, happy birthday darling ... I pray you have a great year and an amazing life.... The best heart I have come across in my life. And this is a great picture. May God shower you with everything you want. Lots and lots of love."

Besides being an interior designer, Sussanne Khan also runs an apparel brand called The Label Life, with Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu.

Sussanne Khan was previously married to actor Hrithik Roshan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Last year, Sussanne moved in with Hrithik so that the kids could be with both parents during the lockdown. They frequently shared posts from their fam-jam sessions together.