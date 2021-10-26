'Happy Birthday, Darling': To Sussanne Khan, With Love From Rumoured Boyfriend Arslan Goni

Arslan Goni shared this picture with Sussanne Khan. (Image courtesy: arslangoni)

Interior designer Sussanne Khan celebrates her 43rd birthday today and guess who made it extra special for her on her social media? Her rumoured boyfriend and actor Arslan Goni. On Tuesday, the actor posted a "great picture" of himself and the birthday girl on Instagram and accompanied it with a special note for her. "Happy happy birthday darling. I pray you have a great year and an amazing life," he wrote in his post and added: "The best heart I have come across in my life." Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni are rumoured to have been dating for a while now. She was previously married to actor Hrithik Roshan.

In his post, Arslan Goni also wrote: "And this is a great picture. May god shower you with everything you want. Lots and lots of love" and added rather personal emojis.

Replying to Arslan Goni's birthday wish, Sussanne Khan commented: "Thank you thank you...and thank you for my 'everything'." She also dropped red heart icons for her rumoured boyfriend in her comment.

See Arslan Goni's birthday post for Sussanne Khan here:

Now check out her comment on the actor's post:

Screenshot of Sussanne's comment on Arslan's post.

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni often trend on social media for their comments exchange. Remember when Sussanne posted a video of herself acing box jump workout? The actor had called her "space girl" in the comments section, to which she had replied: "Absolutely."

Here's the post we are talking about:

Sussanne Khan married Hrithik Roshan in 2000. They divorced in 2014 but continue to remain friends even after their separation. They have two sons together.