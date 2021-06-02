Sussanne Khan Welcomes An Adorable Furball To Her Family. See Pic Here

Sussanne Khan with her new dog in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: suzkr)

Highlights Sussanne Khan shared two new videos on Instagram

She introduced her new puppy to her Instafam

Aditya Seal commented on her post

Sussanne Khan, who owns the interior designing label The Charcoal Project, on Wednesday, welcomed a new member into her family. The new member is an adorable puppy, whom she introduced as Malibu Khan on Instagram. Sussanne shared two videos of herself and her little furball on Instagram. In the first video Sussanne Khan can be seen sitting inside a car and playing with the puppy. Looks like actress Sonali Bendre, who is a good friend of Sussanne Khan, helped her in adopting the puppy as the 42-year-old interior designer thanked her in the caption of the post. "Introducing Malibu Khan... our new puppy boy, thank you my darling Sonali Bendre," Sussanne wrote in her caption. She also added a hashtag of #BichonFrise to reveal the breed of the dog.

Sussanne Khan's video received many comments from her Instafam. Actor Aditya Seal was among one of those, who commented on Sussanne's post. "I want to meet, I want to meet, I want to meet," commented Aditya Seal.

Take a look at Sussanne Khan's video here:

Another video features Sussanne holding her pet pooch in her hands and entering her beautiful house. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote: "The higher power of the sweetest love definitely belongs to our animal babies."

Malibu is not the only pet that Sussanne Khan owns as the interior designer has two more dogs. Sussanne's "barking babies" have featured on her Instagram entries several times.

Sussanne Khan recently received the second dose of her COVID-19 vaccine and shared the update with her Instafam. She got vaccinated along with her team from The Charcoal Project.

Besides her interior designing label, Sussanne Khan also co-owns a fashion label The Label Life.