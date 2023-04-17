Sushmita Sen On Dad Subir Being Honoured For Swimming Achievements: 'Long Overdue'

Sushmita Sen shared this picture. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Bollywood star Sushmita Sen is on cloud nine. After all, her father Subir Sen was recently felicitated by the Kolkata District Swimming Association for “his past achievements in swimming, water polo and diving.” The former Miss Universe has shared a set of two pictures from the felicitation ceremony on Instagram. Here, her father is seen holding the honorary shield. The note attached to the pics read, “ An honour long overdue!! Soooooooo proud of you, daddy Subir Sen. #Sharing This richly deserved felicitation...My father being honoured by the Kolkata District Swimming Association for his past achievements in swimming, waterpolo and diving. #prouddaughter I love you guys!! #duggadugga.”

Sushmita Sen, on the occasion of Subho Noboborsho [Bengali New Year], conducted a live session and interacted with her fans and well wishers. Sharing the video, she wrote, “#livesession Shubho Noboborsho!!! here's to new beginnings with endless possibilities!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly.”

During the interaction, she said, “I was seated next to Pankaj Udhas Sir in the flight. The energy this man has... I was shameless to ask him, Sir do line gaa dijiye (Sir, please sing a couple of lines) It makes me feel that I am surrounded by good people and good energy.”

Sushmita Sen, who is recovering from a heart attack, has recently resumed the shooting of Aarya 3.In February, the star experienced a cardiac arrest and subsequently underwent angioplasty. The actress also informed her fans that doctors had discovered a main artery blockage of 95%. Since then, she has been keeping her followers updated on her health status on social media. Sharing a video from the sets of the web series, Sushmita Sen wrote, “Movable yet unshakable. Here's to a life lived with conviction. I love you guys. Nurture belief, that is stronger than general opinion.”

In addition to Aarya 3, Sushmita Sen will also be seen in Taali. The project revolves around the life of Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist who was among the petitioners in the 2013 National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case. This landmark case resulted in the recognition of transgender individuals as the third gender by the Supreme Court of India.