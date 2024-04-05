Sushmita Sen, Rumoured To Be Dating Rohman Shawl Again, Opens Up On Being Friends With Exes

Sushmita Sen shared this image. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen's personal life has often been under the spotlight. The actress, formerly linked with Rohman Shawl, has once again ignited dating speculation as the two have been seen together frequently. The duo shares a close bond and are each other's biggest cheerleaders. Addressing the topic of maintaining friendships with ex-partners, Sushmita Sen shared her perspective in an interview with Indulge Express and said that it's "possible" as she has witnessed it and experienced it in her own life. She said, "Definitely. But I think it's hard and confusing. Many people can be friends with their exes and not know where to draw the line or have boundaries. But it's possible because I have seen it happen, and I am blessed to have it in my life as well."

When asked about how she deals with heartbreaks, Sushmita Sen said that her life has been an open book because she has lived it with "honesty" and "fearlessness". "Well, my life has definitely been an open book because I have lived it very honestly, and sometimes fearlessly. But having said that, dignity is something that doesn't just show up in one aspect of your life —it is who you are. So, all the decisions you take, whether they hurt you, whether you are betrayed, or whether you were at fault, don't matter," Sushmita Sen shared.

She added, "The point is, that something wasn't meant to be, and it had to stay for as long as it could teach you something. You value that lesson and move on. I don't think it's worth investing so much time in a human being and considering that a mistake. Hence, I acknowledge them with absolute dignity."

For the unversed, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl met in 2018 and began dating soon after. They broke up in 2021. Announcing the breakup on Instagram, Sushmita Sen said, "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... the love remains."