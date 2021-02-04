Sushmita Sen And Rohman Shawl Had A Magical Evening: 'Happiest Girl In The Universe'

Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl in a still from video (courtesy sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen knows just how to enjoy the little joys of life and her happiness is infectious indeed. The former beauty queen, who was crowned Miss Universe in 1994, described herself as the "Happiest girl in the universe" as she shared a video of her flying kites along with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughters Alisah and Renee and friends. "'Go fly a kite' - I say done. Magical reaffirmation of simple joys and delightful journeys! I love you guys," Sushmita Sen captioned an Instagram video, sharing glimpses of her magical evening, which will surely be included in her treasury of most cherished memories. The video begins with Sushmita Sen laughing out loud as she kept pulling on the line to keep her kite flying.

Rohman Shawl, who is the man behind the camera, makes a brief appearance in the video, as he fixes a kite and releases it in the wind. Sushmita Sen's video will you take you back to your childhood. Here, take a look:

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are couple goals, actually. From flying kites to working out, they are partners in all. On Rohman Shawl's birthday in January, Sushmita shared this adorable Instagram greeting: "Happy birthday, my Babush Rohman Shawl...Rooh se rooh tak... May God bless you with abundance of all that your beautiful heart desires...to know you is to love you! Here's to your health and happiness always! We love you Birthday Boy. Collective hug from Alisah, Renee and yours truly."

Sushmita Sen was last seen in the web show Aarya, which marked her comeback to acting after a hiatus of several years. In films, she was last seen in 2015 Bengali movie Nirbaak.