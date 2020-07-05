Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Isn't On Twitter, Confirms Family Source

Sushant Singh Rajput died last month. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh is not on Twitter, a source close to the family said on Saturday in response to the media reports claiming that he has demanded CBI inquiry into the actor's death in a post on the social media platform, reported news agency PTI. Mr Rajput, 34, best known for films like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore, died on June 14 at his Bandra residence. "He (Singh) has outrightly denied existence of any such account and urged those behind such things to not create confusion in public," the family source told PTI.

The source added that the family has released no statement related to Sushant Singh Rajput after June 27, in which they announced initiatives to support aspiring talent in the field of cinema, sports and science.

The family has also not given any media interviews or shared posts on social media.

As per the reports, KK Singh posted on Twitter that his actor son's death is a murder and some people are trying to project it as a suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara will release on streaming platform Disney + Hotstar on July 24.

