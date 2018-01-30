Sushant Singh Rajput In Sonchiriya: Twitter Floored By His 'Gabbarwala Look'

Sushant Singh Rajput stars as a dacoit in Sonchiriya

Sushant Singh Rajput, is that really you? Yes, that was our first reaction after seeing the actor's first look in the forthcoming film Sonchiriya, also starring Bhumi Pednekar. Sushant just revealed his look as a dacoit, with a beard, wearing a khaki outfit, a teeka on his forehead and a gun is kept beside him. Sushant, your look is impressive. (Twitter thinks the same too). Sonchiriya revolves around the Chambal dacoits and is set in the 70s. "Oh Jesus, is it you? Really can't wait to watch already," "Impressive indeed," are some of the several tweets praising Sushant's look in Sonchiriya. "Gabbar wala look," tweeted another user.

Here's Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya.
 

Check out these Twitter reactions.
 
 
 

Of Sushant's preparations for the film, a source earlier told mid-day, "Sushant is playing a dacoit for the first time and wanted to get into the character before the schedule starts, so he will leave for the location on January 12 to spend time with a few former dacoits. He will also lose some muscle weight to look the rustic part as well as learn rifle-shooting."

A few days ago, Sushant shared a picture of himself from Chambal, the film's first shooting stop and wrote, "Really excited!! Shoot for one of my favourite, Abhishek Chaubey's film starts today in Chambal."

Sonchiriya is Sushant and Bhumi's first film together. She also plays a dacoit in the film. "Bhumi has chosen dusty suburban fields to swanky gyms as her training ground and her workout regime now includes walking with buckets filled with water on her head under the boiling sun, sweeping and cleaning floors, walking barefoot in dusty fields and lanes, grinding wheat, among other rigorous household chores that rural women in India do," source told DNA.

What do you have to say about Sushant Singh Rajput's look? Tell us in the comments below.
 

