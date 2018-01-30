Sushant Singh Rajput In Sonchiriya: Twitter Floored By His 'Gabbarwala Look'

Highlights
- "Gabbar wala look," tweeted a user
- Sonchiriya also stars Bhumi Pednekar
- Sonchiriya is directed by Abhishek Chaubey
Here's Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya.
SONCHIRIYA #AbhishekChaubey@RSVPMovies@RonnieScrewvala@honeytrehan@psbhumi@BajpayeeManoj@RanvirShorey@ashutoshrana10pic.twitter.com/hYI9cI9Qgc— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 30, 2018
Check out these Twitter reactions.
Oh jesus is it u?????— Dipesh Kumar (@dipeshkalyan) January 30, 2018
Really can't wait to watch already All the very best to the entire team...coz abhishek sir work has been tremendous previously
Hoping for some more surprise from this #Sonchiriyahttps://t.co/kV4xA4KxaO
Is It @itsSSR Or A Dacoit !! Impressive Indeed #Sonchiriyapic.twitter.com/YYFgDb1kU1— Shrenik Jain (@shrenikj2306) January 30, 2018
#Sonchiriya@itsSSR— Raees z a (@RAEES082) January 30, 2018
Kitna aati Thai Gabbar wala Look pic.twitter.com/0Zfdicvyd5
Of Sushant's preparations for the film, a source earlier told mid-day, "Sushant is playing a dacoit for the first time and wanted to get into the character before the schedule starts, so he will leave for the location on January 12 to spend time with a few former dacoits. He will also lose some muscle weight to look the rustic part as well as learn rifle-shooting."
A few days ago, Sushant shared a picture of himself from Chambal, the film's first shooting stop and wrote, "Really excited!! Shoot for one of my favourite, Abhishek Chaubey's film starts today in Chambal."
What do you have to say about Sushant Singh Rajput's look? Tell us in the comments below.