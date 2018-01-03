Sushant Singh Rajput To Jam With Former Dacoits. Yes, You Read That Right Sushant Singh Rajput is currently prepping for Kedarnath

Sushant Singh Rajput, who is currently prepping for, will soon begin filming Abhishek Chaubey's upcoming film, later this month in the Chambal region. Sushant will feature as a dacoit in the film, which is inspired by the tales of Chambal and is set in 1970s and is tentatively titled. Of Sushant's training for the film, a source close to the development, told mid-day : "Sushant is playing a dacoit for the first time and wanted to get into the character before the schedule starts, so he will leave for the location on January 12 to spend time with a few former dacoits. He will also lose some muscle weight to look the rustic part as well as learn rifle-shooting."Actress Bhumi Pednekar will share the screen space with Sushant in the film and will also play a dacoit and his love interest while actor Manoj Bajpayee will feature in a pivotal role."The cast will also have to work on the Bundelkhandi dialect. Abhishek is leaving for Chambal on January 8 for a two-month schedule. This will be followed by a shorter schedule in Mumbai at a later stage," the source added. Of Bhumi's preparation for the film, a source earlier told DNA : "Bhumi has chosen dusty suburban fields to swanky gyms as her training ground and her workout regime now includes walking with buckets filled with water on her head under the boiling sun, sweeping and cleaning floors, walking barefoot in dusty fields and lanes, grinding wheat, among other rigorous household chores that rural women in India do ."Abhishek Chaubey is known for making films likeand. Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in R S Prasanna'swhile Sushant will next feature in, co-starring Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan.