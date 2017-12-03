Bhumi Pednekar Starts Prepping For Sone Chidaiya. Details Here Bhumi Pednekar will play the role of a village girl in Abhishek Chaubey's next film

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is currently prepping for her upcoming filmdirected by Abhishek Chaubey, known for making films such asand. Bhumi has always received great response from the audience for portraying versatile characters in her films - be it her Bollywood debutin which she featured as an overweight woman Sandhya or her box office hit- in which she portrayed the role of Jaya Sharma. In, Bhumi will yet again take up the role of a village girl. The actress has started training for the film. But this time, it's an unusual regimen for Bhumi.Of Bhumi's preparation for the film, a source told DNA : "Bhumi has chosen dusty suburban fields to swanky gyms as her training ground and her workout regime now includes walking with buckets filled with water on her head under the boiling sun, sweeping and cleaning floors, walking barefoot in dusty fields and lanes, grinding wheat, among other rigorous household chores that rural women in India do .", which is about life in the Chambal valley in the 1970s, will also feature Sushant Singh Rajput as a bandit. The source added : "It was Abhishek's advice to Bhumi that altered her routine. Abhishek is a perfectionist and he wanted Bhumi to transform herself into the character. Bhumi is now training to become the character that Abhishek Chaubey envisioned."It is also reported that the film will go on the floors in January. Of her role, Bhumi earlier told news agency IANS: "I am very excited to play this character. It is a challenging script and film."Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in R S Prasanna's(With inputs from IANS)