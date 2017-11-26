Confident Girls Are Demeaned In Our Culture, Says Bhumi Pednekar "I feel in our culture, the girl, with any sort of power is called difficult," says Bhumi Pednekar

Share EMAIL PRINT Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut in 2015. (Image courtesy: Bhumi Pednekar) New Delhi: Highlights Bhumi Pednekar spoke on breaking stereotypes at IFFI "Our culture hasn't evolved much," says Bhumi Pednekar Bhumi was last seen in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, believes society still holds regressive views towards a heroine. The 28-year-old actress, who spoke on 'breaking stereotypes' at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, says that a strong and confident woman is always labelled as "difficult," reports news agency PTI. "Everywhere in the society, even my extended family, when they got to know that I am going to be an actor, they were very worried because there is a lot of negativity attached to my craft or being a heroine," PTI quoted Bhumi Pednekar as saying.



Bhumi also said that in our culture women are demeaned if they are confident. "I feel in our culture, the girl, with any sort of power is called difficult or various words that are demeaning just because she has a voice, has confidence and stands for her rights. It is sad, but it is the truth of our country. Our culture hasn't evolved much and we need to do something about it," Bhumi told PTI.



The actor believes that cinema for long has also failed women by viewing female characters according to the male gaze. Bhumi said, "In terms of the treatment of a female actor on-screen, we have gone backwards and how. We had actors like Devika Rani when cinema started in India and suddenly things became regressive. Women had nothing to do in films except praying for their husband's well-being." Bhumi, however, added, "I am not against traditions, but they are not meant to be regressive... It is heartbreaking to see the kind of atrocities women are suffering across the globe. As human beings, we need to evolve with time and if you fail to do that, your existence will suffer."



Bhumi featured in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, which was her debut film. The actress is glad that the character of an overweight woman in the Sharat Katariya-directed movie, was not stereotyped.



This year Bhumi delivered two hits - Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Chambal. The movie also features Sushant Singh Rajput.



(With inputs from PTI)



