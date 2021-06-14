Sushant Singh Rajput Forever: Bhumi Pednekar, Abhishek Kapoor And Others Remember Him On Death Anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara. (courtesy castingchhabra)

Highlights Sushant Singh Rajput died at the age of 34

He died on June 14, last year

The actor's last film was 'Dil Bechara'

Bollywood stars, united by grief, poured their hearts out on social media on the first death anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Monday. The actor, 34, was found dead at his Bandra apartment, Mumbai, on June 14, last year. Sushant's Sonchiriya co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ranvir Shorey were among the first ones to share posts remembering the actor. "Miss you, your questions and everything we spoke about. From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world like I had never seen it before. I hope you've found your peace my curious sweet SSR...Om Shanti," wrote Bhumi Pednekar in a moving post.

Ranvir Shorey shared a throwback picture from the sets of the film Sonchiriya.

Abhishek Kapoor, who gave Sushant his big Bollywood break with Kai Po Che, wrote: "1 year today... Still numb. #omnamahshivaya #sushantsinghrajput #superstar forever." The duo also worked together in the 2018 film Kedarnath.

Mukesh Chhabra, who directed Sushant Singh Rajput in the actor's last Bollywood project Dil Bechara, paid tribute to the actor with these words: "Nothing seems to be the same. The void you left behind still remains. Here's hoping I'll see you once again. Miss you brother. #stillnumb #sushantsinghrajput."

Pulkit Samrat recalled his meetings with the late actor in an extensive post, wrote: "Sushant Singh Rajput, you are missed."

A few other stars shared these posts:

After his star-making performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput made his film debut in 2013's Kai Po Che! His impressive filmography included Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Dil Bechara, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi.