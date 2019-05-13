Surveen Chawla Shares First Pic Of Daughter Eva From Stunning Photoshoot

Surveen Chawla with daughter Eva (courtesy surveenchawla)

Actress Surveen Chawla, who welcomed her baby daughter Eva in the month April, recently shared a photo of herself with her daughter for the first time on her Instagram. Previously, she had only shared just a glimpse of Eva but this time she shared a full picture and captioned it: "To love... I know now..." Surveen Chawla's post appears to be from a mother-daughter special photoshoot. In the monochrome photo, Surveen, dressed in a sheer and frilled outfit, poses with baby Eva in her arms. Needless to say that Surveen's photo from a surreal-themed photoshoot went quickly viral with comments such as "Congratulations & beautiful pic" and "Oh my god that's so beautiful and pure" pouring in on her feed.

Earlier, sharing glimpses of her daughter on Instagram, Surveen had written: "We now have her tiny feet to fill the tiny shoes! Blessed by her wonderful arrival in our little family! Welcoming our daughter Eva." Eva is Surveen Chawla and her husband Akshay Thakker's first child.

Surveen Chawla had revealed her pregnancy in November last year in an adorable manner on Instagram. She had shared a photo, in which there was a photo frame of herself with her husband Akshay and a pair of baby shoes was kept in front of them. Sharing the picture, she had written: "Life happens when it chooses to happen, when it wants to happen. And it is happening right now in this very moment, making our blessed and beautiful world even more blessed than what it already is! Yes, there is a miracle taking place, a miracle called life! And we are growing by two little teeny-weeny feet!"

Initially Surveen Chawla starred in various soap operas and she was featured in Kahin To Hoga , which was directed by Ekta Kapoor and later she was also seen in Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Kaajjal. Later, she had been part of films like Hate Story 2 and Parched. She last appeared in the web series Sacred Games, which was directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

