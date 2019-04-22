Pics: Surveen Chawla Takes New Born Daughter Eva Home

Surveen Chawla welcomed baby daughter Eva recently

Highlights Surveen Chawla took her baby daughter home on Sunday Surveen and husband Akshay Thakker were spotted outside the hospital Surveen and Akshay named their daughter Eva

TV actress Surveen Chawla, who welcomed a baby daughter recently, took her home on Sunday evening and the Internet showered a lot of love on pictures of the mother-daughter duo. Photos of Surveen and her businessman husband Akshay Thakker with their new born from outside the hospital are crazy viral now. After checking out of the hospital, Surveen patiently posed for the paparazzi with her baby daughter. Surveen carried her baby daughter in her arms while Akshay Thakker was spotted carrying the cradle. The new mom was all smiles as she went home with her new born daughter, who the couple have named Eva. Surveen was comfortably dressed in white as she left for home.

Take a look at Surveen Chawla's pictures with her new born daughter here:

Surveen Chawla announced the baby news with an Instagram post on Saturday, revealing her new born daughter's name. "We now have her tiny feet to fill the tiny shoes! Blessed by her wonderful arrival in our little family! Welcoming our daughter Eva," the actress wrote with just a glimpse of Eva.

Last year, Surveen had made the pregnancy announcement like this: "Life happens when it chooses to happen, when it wants to happen. And it is happening right now in this very moment, making our blessed and beautiful world even more blessed than what it already is! Yes, there is a miracle taking place, a miracle called life! And we are growing by two little teeny-weeny feet!"

Surveen Chawla married Akshay Thakker in Italy in 2015 but she revealed about her wedding two years later. Surveen Chawla has starred in TV shows such as Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kaajjal and Kahin To Hoga before featuring in Netflix's Sacred Games.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.