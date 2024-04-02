Surbhi Chandna Reveals How She Met Husband Karan Sharma: 'Wasn't Even An Actor Then'

Surbhi Chandna shared this image. (courtesy: officialsurbhic)

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma got married on March 2. They exchanged wedding vows after dating for nearly 13 years. Now, a month after their marriage, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma opened up about their relationship. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Surbhi reminisced about the moment when she first crossed paths with Karan. She shared that they met at Karan's birthday bash, which his parents meticulously arranged upon his return from London for a brief respite. Surbhi said that she and Karan, coincidentally, were neighbours in Mumbai, and their mothers' burgeoning friendship paved the way for her attendance at the celebration.

She said, "Maine kaha na main MBA kar rahi thi, I wasn't even an actor when I met him. Main job kar rahi thi toh Karan bhi taab apna MBA London main kar raha tha. (When I met Karan, I was doing MBA, a job, and Karan was also pursuing MBA in London) I feel that… one fan has put and sent me a very nice pillow with mine and Karan's photo. The phrase reads keep it private till the time it's permanent, ayesa kuch ek phrase hain… I don't know, I never thought about it. We have kept it like that because we liked it like that.”

Recalling the initial encounter, Surbhi Chandna revealed Karan's playful demeanour of playing "hard-to-get" despite noticing her presence at the party. However, fate had other plans as Karan reached out to Surbhi the following day and initiated a conversation. Surbhi said that she found herself drawn to Karan's innate decency and gentlemanly demeanour.

Furthermore, Surbhi also shared why they chose to keep their relationship under wraps for 13 years. She said, “Everybody kept asking how did I do this. Because you've done such successful shows and people are curious to know. I had given enough hints and my fans already knew,” shared Surbhi. Karan added, “The industry friends knew.”