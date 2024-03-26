Holi 2024: Inside Newlyweds Surbhi Chandna And Karan Sharma's Festive Fun

Surbhi Chandna shared this image. (courtesy: officialsurbhic)

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are high on festive spirits. The couple who exchanged vows earlier this month, celebrated their first Holi together as a married couple. Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma shared a series of photos from their celebration. In the pictures, Surbhi wore a blue and white salwar kameez. Karan, on the other hand, was dressed in white kurta pyjamas. In the photos, the couple can be seen applying colours on each other's faces. Captioning the post on Instagram, Surbhi Chandna wrote, "Pehli Holi Mubarak KS."

Recently, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma shared photos from their 'Tux night', the first event after their marriage. Surbhi Chandna dazzled in a sequined one-shoulder dress with a flowing train, paired with elegant golden danglers and black strappy heels. Her hair was styled in loose waves with a middle parting. Meanwhile, Karan Sharma looked dashing in a white shirt, black pants, and a maroon blazer. Their post-wedding bliss is evident in every picture they share.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Surbhi Chandna wrote, "This closing event THE TUX Night of our wedding celebration will always be very close to our hearts we had our first dance together as Husband & Wife. Both our dads raised a toast for us and said such wonderful things, we also had Karan's besties roast the hell out of him which made me question my decision to marry this fool And then I had my gang put their best performance forward as they had prepared a special skit for us which had the entire hall echoing with cheers & laughs. Cheering them so hard that I haven't regained my voice back and sound like such a different person.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma married on March 1. Talking about their wedding outfits, Surbhi Chandna stole the spotlight in a teal lehenga adorned with delicate baby pink embellishments, complemented by a custom-cut choli featuring intricate tassel detailing. Her bridal ensemble was beautifully accentuated by a baby pink dupatta with a long trail, while her minimal makeup and open tresses added a touch of effortless charm. She completed her look with statement jewellery, including a choker and maangtika, along with white chooda. Meanwhile, Karan Sharma looked dashing in a silver sherwani paired with matching pyjamas, angrakha, and doshala, topped off with a white turban. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the couple wrote, "Quiet Moments, Loud Thoughts. The Only Moment When We Left Each Others Side..To Look Like The Perfect Groom & The Perfect Bride.

For those uninitiated, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma were in a relationship for more than 13 years before getting married.