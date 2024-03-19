Surbhi Chandna And Karan Sharma's 'Tux Night' Was All About Fun. Yes, That's A Thing

Surbhi Chandna shared this image. (courtesy: officialsurbhic)

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma got married on March 1, and it seems like the wedding vibes are still strong for the couple. They're keeping the celebration alive by sharing glimpses of their wedding festivities with fans. Recently, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma shared photos from their 'Tux night', the first event after their marriage. Surbhi Chandna dazzled in a sequined one-shoulder dress with a flowing train, paired with elegant golden danglers and black strappy heels. Her hair was styled in loose waves with a middle parting. Meanwhile, Karan Sharma looked dashing in a white shirt, black pants, and a maroon blazer. Their post-wedding bliss is evident in every picture they share.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Surbhi Chandna wrote, "This closing event THE TUX Night of our wedding celebration will always be very close to our hearts we had our first dance together as Husband & Wife. Both our dads raised a toast for us and said such wonderful things, we also had Karan's besties roast the hell out of him which made me question my decision to marry this fool And then I had my gang put their best performance forward as they had prepared a special skit for us which had the entire hall echoing with cheers & laughs. Cheering them so hard that I haven't regained my voice back and sound like such a different person.

Recently, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma dropped a video from their fun-filledHaldi ceremony. For the pre-wedding festivity, Surbhi Chandna wore a halter neck top adorned with vibrant pearls and shells, paired with a purple-hued skirt embellished with beads and coloured crystals. Karan Sharma, on the other hand, complemented her look with a golden kurta paired with a white pathani. From their Bollywood-style entry to the Goa-inspired decor, the video captured it all. The caption read, "The Great Haldi Festival."

Earlier, the couple shared photos from the haldi ceremony on their Instagram handle. They wrote, "Our Haldi Vibe just hit different since we both have fond memories of Our Rokation In Goa. The Idea Was To Replicate a Classic Goa Hiltop Party With A Mix Of Vibrant Colours & DJ Sahib @sahibsinghmusic on Percussion & Roller Skates Getting the Goan Feel Right. Everybody's Favourite @bhoomika1412 Just Nailed It With Her Witty One Liners & Her Impromptu Shayaris, Her energy was soo contagious and just set the mood right."

Recently, Surbhi Chandna delighted fans by sharing a new set of wedding photos. From customised kaleeras to pearl-adorned sandals, the snapshots offered a closer look at the intricate details of their wedding outfits. Surbhi Chandna's golden kaleeras were specially crafted to reflect their love story. They were adorned with charms symbolising their journey together, including dogs, hearts, and best friend tags. Additionally, Surbhi also shared a glimpse of her mehendi-clad feet and showed her footwear embellished with pearls.

Talking about their wedding outfits, Surbhi Chandna stole the spotlight in a teal lehenga adorned with delicate baby pink embellishments, complemented by a custom-cut choli featuring intricate tassel detailing. Her bridal ensemble was beautifully accentuated by a baby pink dupatta with a long trail, while her minimal makeup and open tresses added a touch of effortless charm. She completed her look with statement jewellery, including a choker and maangtika, along with white chooda. Meanwhile, Karan Sharma looked dashing in a silver sherwani paired with matching pyjamas, angrakha, and doshala, topped off with a white turban. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the couple wrote, "Quiet Moments, Loud Thoughts. The Only Moment When We Left Each Others Side..To Look Like The Perfect Groom & The Perfect Bride.

For those uninitiated, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma were in a relationship for more than 13 years before getting married.