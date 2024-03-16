Inside Surbhi Chandna And Karan Sharma's 'The Great Haldi Festival'

Surbhi Chandna shared this image. (courtesy: officialsurbhic)

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma got married on March 1 in Jaipur. The couple exchanged wedding vows in a traditional wedding ceremony. After sharing glimpses from their mehendi ceremony and Sufi night, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma have now dropped a video from their fun-filled Haldi ceremony. For the pre-wedding festivity, Surbhi Chandna wore a halter neck top adorned with vibrant pearls and shells, paired with a purple-hued skirt embellished with beads and coloured crystals. Karan Sharma, on the other hand, complemented her look with a golden kurta paired with a white pathani. From their Bollywood-style entry to the Goa-inspired decor, the video captured it all. The caption read, "The Great Haldi Festival."

Earlier, the couple shared photos from the haldi ceremony on their Instagram handle. They wrote, "Our Haldi Vibe just hit different since we both have fond memories of Our Rokation In Goa. The Idea Was To Replicate a Classic Goa Hiltop Party With A Mix Of Vibrant Colours & DJ Sahib Sahib Singh on Percussion and Roller Skates Getting the Goan Feel Right. Everybody's Favourite Bhumika Just Nailed It With Her Witty One Liners & Her Impromptu Shayaris, Her energy was soo contagious and just set the mood right."

Recently, Surbhi Chandna delighted fans by sharing a new set of wedding photos. From customised kaleeras to pearl-adorned sandals, the snapshots offered a closer look at the intricate details of their wedding outfits. Surbhi Chandna's golden kaleeras were specially crafted to reflect their love story. They were adorned with charms symbolising their journey together, including dogs, hearts, and best friend tags. Additionally, Surbhi also shared a glimpse of her mehendi-clad feet and showed her footwear embellished with pearls.

Talking about their wedding outfits, Surbhi Chandna stole the spotlight in a teal lehenga adorned with delicate baby pink embellishments, complemented by a custom-cut choli featuring intricate tassel detailing. Her bridal ensemble was beautifully accentuated by a baby pink dupatta with a long trail, while her minimal makeup and open tresses added a touch of effortless charm. She completed her look with statement jewellery, including a choker and maangtika, along with white chooda. Meanwhile, Karan Sharma looked dashing in a silver sherwani paired with matching pyjamas, angrakha, and doshala, topped off with a white turban. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the couple wrote, "Quiet Moments, Loud Thoughts. The Only Moment When We Left Each Others Side..To Look Like The Perfect Groom & The Perfect Bride.

For those uninitiated, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma were in a relationship for more than 13 years before getting married.