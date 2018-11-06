Suraiyya: When Katrina Kaif Found It 'Bit Tough' To Ace This Step

Katrina Kaif in a still from Suraiyya (Courtesy katrinakaif)

Highlights "This step was a bit tough to do beyond a point in rehearsals": Katrina "I really wasn't confident of the step," she added Suraiyya teaser was released last month

Katrina Kaif dropped a BTS video from the shoot of Suraiyya, a song from the actresses' upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan. In the particular video shared by Katrina, she can be seen doing a particular step, which she explains in her post was a "bit tough", and she wasn't really confident even after practicing it for a few times. The teaser of Suraiyya, which was released last month, does not include the step featured on the video shared by the actress. However, Katrina revealed that the step has been kept for the last shot of the song sequence. "This step was a bit tough to do beyond a point in rehearsals, I practiced a few times, the team explained me the technique but still it was tough to do repeatedly, so I really wasn't confident of the step , so on the last day of the song shoot Prabhu sir asked me if I was okay to try doing the shot, and I wanted to finish the song knowing we had done everything he gave me to do , so we kept it for last shot of the song," Katrina captioned her video.

Even for Katrina Kaif, who has the reputation of setting the dance floor on fire with her jaw-dropping moves, the actress seems to have had a tough time with the choreography of Suraiyya.

Previously, Katrina had shared another BTS video from the rehearsal sessions of Suraiyya. In the video, Katrina can be seen doing the signature step with effortless ease under the strict guidance of Prabhu Deva. "When I first saw the choreo for Suraiyya, I was like is it jazz, is it ballet, is it folk... but that's dancing with Prabhu Deva. You cannot define his style it's so unique, he gives the song such a unique personality with his choreography," Katrina captioned the video.

Aamir Khan, who plays the primary conman Firangi Mullah, is also part of the new song. While the song primarily focusses on Katrina, Aamir too joins her in the frame. Speaking about dancing with Katrina Kaif, Aamir in an earlier interview to news agency IANS said that she can pull off any step with great ease. "Prabhu Deva has done a sensational job in creating steps that only Katrina Kaif could pull off. I'm sure audiences will love it," he told IANS.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan also features Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is all set to hit the screens on November 8.