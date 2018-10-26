Suraiyya: Katrina Kaif Reveals Rehearsing With Prabhu Deva Involved 'Moments Of Tears'

Katrina Kaif in a still from the BTS video (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Katrina has been choreographed by Prabhu Deva "You cannot define his style it's so unique," she said "He gives the song such a unique personality," added Katrina

Katrina Kaif just shared a behind-the-scenes video from the rehearsal sessions for Suraiyya, her dance number from Thugs Of Hindostan. With the song going crazy viral, you must have seen Katrina's signature step - she pulls of the "unique" steps with effortless ease and the BTS video is testament to the rigorous rehearsals she went through under Prabhu Deva's watch."When I first saw the choreo for Suraiyya, I was like is it jazz, is it ballet, is it folk... but that's dancing with Prabhu Deva. You cannot define his style it's so unique, he gives the song such a unique personality with his choreography," Katrina wrote in the caption.

However, even for Katrina Kaif, who has a reputation for setting the dance floor on fire every time she puts on her dancing shoes, there's were "moments of tears". Talking about acing the steps formulated by Prabhu Deva, Katrina said: "He spent a lot of time with me in rehearsals helping me figure the style, I loved it all (apart from a few moments of tears of frustration)but in the end it was the hook step which we had so much fun with."

Thugs Of Hindotan's primary conman and Katrina Kaif's co-star Aamir Khan also makes an appearance in the video. While the song primarily focusses on Katrina, Aamir too joins her in the frame. This video is proof that Katrina Kaif was as great during the rehearsals as she was on screen:

Here's Suraiyya, the full version of which will only release with the movie.

Earlier, about dancing with Katrina, Aamir made an honest confession and told news agency IANS that only she could have managed the steps. Aamir's words were an echo of what director Vijay Krishna Acharya said about Katrina playing a dancer in Thugs Of Hindostan: "Prabhu Deva has done a sensational job in creating steps that only Katrina Kaif could pull off. I'm sure audiences will love it," he told IANS.

Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh and is set in 1795. Thugs Of Hindostan is the adventurous story of a gang of thugs' battle against the East India Company for India's freedom. Thugs Of Hindostan releases on November 8.