Supriya Pathak And Team Khichdi Meet PM Modi. See Pic

Highlights "Khichdi kevi pake chhe? PM Modi asked them He also watched a few portions of the new show Khichdi is a popular comedy show

Actress Supriya Pathak,creator JD Majethia and the show's producer Aatish Kapadia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. Mr Majethia uploaded a picture of the team with PM Modi and shared the conversation they had. PM Modi asked them, "Khichdi? (How is it cooking?)," JD Majethia wrote and added, "The PM asks and blesses and wishes the team."is a popular comedy show and two seasons have been aired so far. T he teaser of the third season arrived some days ago and the first episode will air on April 14. TOI reports that PM Modi had watched(2010) and had suggested JD Majethia to make a sequel. "He had liked the movie and in fact suggested that we make a part two," Mr Majethia told TOI and added that PM Modi also watched a few portions of the new show on their request.The plot ofrevolves around a joint Gujarati family. Anang Desai plays, Rajeev Mehta is Praful, Supriya Pathak stars as Hansa and Vandana Pathak features as her sister-in-law Jayshree. JD Majethia plays Himanshu, Hansa's loving brother. The new teaser revealed that the Parekh family hasn't changed much and they are still crazy as they were earlier. (Yes, Hansa is still asking unique questions and irritatingwhile Praful knows how to answer them in his unique way). News agency IANS recently reported that teamrecreated a scene from Venice in Mumbai's Vasai but were 'disappointed' as they couldn't shoot as planned. "We are very disappointed that the shoot could not take place in Venice due to a time crunch and a tedious logistics process. But nevertheless, we have recreated the magnificent city in Vasai which will surely do justice to the scene. Viewers will now witness another crazy adventure of the Parekh family," JD Majethia said in a statement, IANS reported.(With IANS inputs)