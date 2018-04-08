Supriya Pathak And Team Khichdi Meet PM Modi. See Pic

Actress Supriya Pathak, Khichdi creator JD Majethia and the show's producer Aatish Kapadia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. Mr Majethia uploaded a picture of the team with PM Modi and shared the conversation they had. PM Modi asked them, "Khichdi kevi pake chhe? (How is it cooking?)," JD Majethia wrote and added, "The PM asks and blesses and wishes the team." Khichdi is a popular comedy show and two seasons have been aired so far. The teaser of the third season arrived some days ago and the first episode will air on April 14. TOI reports that PM Modi had watched Khichdi: The Movie (2010) and had suggested JD Majethia to make a sequel. "He had liked the movie and in fact suggested that we make a part two," Mr Majethia told TOI and added that PM Modi also watched a few portions of the new show on their request.
The plot of Khichdi revolves around a joint Gujarati family. Anang Desai plays babuji, Rajeev Mehta is Praful, Supriya Pathak stars as Hansa and Vandana Pathak features as her sister-in-law Jayshree. JD Majethia plays Himanshu, Hansa's loving brother. The new teaser revealed that the Parekh family hasn't changed much and they are still crazy as they were earlier. (Yes, Hansa is still asking unique questions and irritating babuji while Praful knows how to answer them in his unique way).
(With IANS inputs)