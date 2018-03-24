Khichdi Teaser: Hansa, Praful And Babuji Are Back To Tickle Your Funny Bone Creator JD Majethia instagrammed the teaser of Khichdi on Saturday

The new season of Khichdi will air from April 14. Khichdi, shared by creator JD Majethia on Instagram, proved that the Parekh family hasn't changed since we last saw them. The teaser of Khichdi shows that Hansa (played by Supriya Pathak) is still irritating Babuji (Anang Desai) and her husband Praful (Rajeev Mehta) and sister-in-law Jayshree (Vandana Pathak) add to Babuji's woes. JD Majethia also makes an appearance as Himanshu, who dotes on his sister. The teaser announces the release date of the show - April 14 on Hotstar. Like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai season 2 (also by JD Majethia), the third season of Khichdi will be exclusively available on Hotstar.



Watch the teaser of Khichdi:

Khichdi Khichdi Khichdi..... Khushiyon ki recipe KHICHDI.. 14TH APRIL SE... weekend will be madness... A post shared by Jd Majethia (@jd_majethia) on Mar 23, 2018 at 11:50pm PDT



In December 2017, JD Majethia told news agency IANS that the new season of Khichdi will merge with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, the second season of which ended on an abrupt note in July after airing only 10 episodes. "



We hope that Khichdi's upcoming promotional material discloses more about the merger of the two shows.



The first season of Khichdi aired from 2000 to 2004 and it was a laugh riot, courtesy of Hansa and Praful's lame jokes and conversation and Babuji's exasperated exclamations. The show's second season, titled Instant Khichdi aired in 2005 and it was pulled off air a year later. In 2010, the showrunners released a film Khichdi: The Movie with same characters - only Nimisha Vakharia replaced Vandana Pathak as Jayshree.



(With inputs from IANS)



