All You Want To Know About Sarabhai vs Sarabhai And Khichdi Merger Getting both the shows together will certainly leave the audiences asking for more," says producer JD Majethia

The second season of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai ended on an abrupt note in July after airing only 10 episodes and now, show creator JD Majethia announced that the show will return soon, but with a twist - the Sarabhai's will meet the Parekh's of popular show Khichdi (also produced by Majethia). He told news agency IANS that the two popular television shows will merge for the second season of Khichdi. "Both the shows are my babies and nothing gets better than merging them together. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi both have received immense amount of love from the audiences whenever they have been on air," he said.



"Getting both the shows together will certainly leave the audiences asking for more. It will be a treat for the audience to see what happens when the mad-hatters Parekhs meet the upper middle class Maya and her family, The Sarabhais. A laughter riot for sure," he added.



We agree, JD Majethia.



In the second season of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai (which was aired exclusively on Hotstar), Khichdi's Hansa (played by Ratna's sister Supriya Pathak) introducing herself as "I am a Hansa" to Maya - she may even add, "Hello, How Are? Khanna kha ke jana, haan."



The first season of Khichdi aired from 2002 to 2004. The second season of the show, which was called Instant Khichdi aired from 2005 to 2006. The show also was also made into a movie, titled Khichdi: The Movie.



(With inputs from IANS)



