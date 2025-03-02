<i>Superboys Of Malegaon</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: No Growth For Adarsh Gourav's Film

Superboys of Malegaon hit the cinema screens on February 28. On its second day, the coming-of-age film collected ₹65 lakh at the box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie recorded an overall 13.08% Hindi occupancy on its first Saturday. So far, Superboys of Malegaon has amassed a total of ₹1.15 crore, the report added.

Superboys of Malegaon is based on the journey of Nasir Shaikh and a group of passionate amateur filmmakers from the small town of Malegaon. The project is inspired by the 2008 documentary Supermen of Malegaon.

Directed by Reema Kagti, Superboys of Malegaon features Adarsh Gourav as Nasir, Vineet Kumar Singh as Farogh, Shashank Arora as Shafique, Anuj Singh Duhan as Akram, Riddhi Kumar as Mallika and Saqib Ayub as Irfan. Gyanendra Tripathi, Muskkaan Jaferi, Anmol Kajani, Manjiri Pupala are also part of the project.

Ahead of Superboys of Malegaon's release, Adarsh Gourav talked about his experience of working in the film.

He said, "Working on Superboys of Malegaon has been an eye-opening experience. Nasir Shaikh's story is one of sheer passion and determination—he creates cinema with minimal resources but maximum heart. Watching how he navigates filmmaking, with limited budgets, local actors, and raw talent, has been incredibly inspiring. It reminded me that cinema is not just about grand sets and massive productions; at its core, it's about storytelling and the emotions it evokes."

Superboys of Malegaon has been jointly produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Superboys of Malegaon a solid 4 out of 5 stars in an NDTV review. Click here to read the review.

Superboys of Malegaon clashed at the box office with Sohum Shah's Crazxy. In two days, the Girish Kohli directorial collected ₹2.15 crore in the domestic market.