How Playing A Real-Life Character Shaped Adarsh Gourav's Ideas Of Acting: "Working On <i>Superboys Of Malegaon</i> Has Been An..."

Adarsh Gourav is gearing up for his next theatrical release, Superboys Of Malegaon, helmed by Reema Kagti. He recently spoke about his aspiration to step behind the camera and direct films.

Adarsh revealed that his passion for filmmaking extends beyond just being in front of the lens. His latest role in Superboys of Malegaon, where he portrays a character inspired by real-life filmmaker Nasir Shaikh, has added to that brewing passion. He now strives to explore all aspects of filmmaking in the future.

Speaking about his filmmaking ambitions and his experience portraying Nasir Shaikh, Adarsh shared, "Storytelling has always fascinated me, not just as an actor but as a creative force in its entirety. I've always been drawn to the world behind the camera—the process of building a narrative, shaping characters, and visually bringing emotions to life. My desire has always been to explore all aspects of creative arts, and directing is a natural step in that journey. I want to explore all avenues of acting first and direction I feel will be a natural course."

Adarsh added, "Working on Superboys of Malegaon has been an eye-opening experience. Nasir Shaikh's story is one of sheer passion and determination—he creates cinema with minimal resources but maximum heart. Watching how he navigates filmmaking, with limited budgets, local actors, and raw talent, has been incredibly inspiring. It reminded me that cinema is not just about grand sets and massive productions; at its core, it's about storytelling and the emotions it evokes."

He concluded by saying that this film has only made his curiosity for filmmaking, peak. He also said that eventually, he does see himself branching out from being an actor, to also directing films. He hopes to use all the learning and knowledge he has received from acting, as he transitions to directing.

Adarsh Gourav's portrayal of Nasir Shaikh in Superboys of Malegaon is a tribute to dreamers who create against all odds. The film will be released in theatres on February 28, 2025.