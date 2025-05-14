<i>Alien: Earth</i> - First Look Of Adarsh Gourav's Hollywood Series Revealed, To Release On This Date

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Adarsh Gourav is gaining acclaim for projects like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. He will make his Telugu debut in a psychological horror film in 2025. The first look of his sci-fi series Alien: Earth was revealed today.

Adarsh Gourav has been raising the bar with diverse projects like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Superboys of Malegaon recently, which earned him a lot of appreciation. As for his future lineup, along with his upcoming Telugu debut, the first look of his highly-anticipated sci-fi series titled Alien: Earth was revealed earlier today.

Adarsh Gourav has a key role in the series, and it is set to premiere on Hulu and FX Network on August 12, 2025. The first look that was revealed by the makers, shows Adarsh Gourav clad in a greyish blue gear, he will be playing the character Slightly.

The series will be directed by Noah Hawley. For the unversed, Alien: Earth is based on Ridley Scott's Alien Franchise with Scott taking on the role of Executive Producer for the series.

The plot of the show revolves around a clandestine space vessel that crash-lands on Earth. A young woman and a tactical gang of soldiers then make a fateful discovery that brings them upfront with the planet's greatest threat.

Alien: Earth is touted to redefine the sci-fi genre, and this is indeed a momentous milestone in Adarsh Gourav's filmography which continues to raise the bar.

Earlier in an exclusive interview with NDTV, Adarsh has expressed his excitement for his Telugu debut, a psychological horror film, which is set for a 2025 release.

He had said, "Telugu is my mother tongue. I was born in Jamshedpur, which is in Jharkhand. Then I grew up in Bombay. So, I wasn't surrounded by a lot of Telugu people. I had a lot of extended family in Jamshedpur, but you know we would meet them once a month for picnics. But yet, on Day 1, on this set, it felt like I knew everybody. There was such a sense of familiarity. It's been amazing."

Adarsh also has Tu Yaa Main with Shanaya Kapoor to look forward to.